John E. (Jack) Harnish 1934—2019
John E. (Jack) Harnish, 84, of Freeport, passed away on May 5, 2019 at Winn Prairie Assisted Living. He was born on August 22, 1934 in Freeport, to parents Samuel and Dorothy (Nampel) Harnish. He attended Aquin High School and later married Rosemary Weigel on July 5, 1954. He also served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. Jack was a member of St. Joseph Church, and a lifetime member of the Freeport Knights of Columbus #653.
Survivors include his wife Rosemary, who still resides at Winn Prairie in Freeport; son Daniel Harnish of Lena, IL; granddaughter Danielle Deyo (Jesse) of Madison, WI; grandson Benjamin Harnish (Ashley) of Cedarville, IL; and great-granddaughter Kinsley Deyo.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet DeMeester-Luy.
Funeral service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10 AM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd, Freeport, IL, with Rev. Timothy Barr officiating. There will also be a visitation at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4-6 PM. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the . Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 7 to May 9, 2019