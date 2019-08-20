|
|
John F. Moderow 1964—2019
John F. Moderow, 54, formerly of Freeport, died Wednesday June 19, 2019. John was born September 15, 1964 in Freeport, the son of Ralph and Margaret (Gaulrapp) Moderow. He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. John graduated from Freeport High School in 1982. He moved out to Colorado and worked in Water Management. He enjoyed hiking in his free time in Colorado and spending time with his dogs. Surviving are his six brothers, Dave Moderow of Downingtown, PA., Dan Moderow of Topeka, KS., Don (Lynn) Moderow of Memphis TN., Dale Moderow of Seattle, WA., Mark (Karen) Moderow of Freeport and Jim (Virginia) Moderow of San Antonio, TX.; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, Freeport. Fr. Brian Prall will officiate. A memorial has been established in John's memory. Please sign John's guestbook a share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019