John Keith Sellers 1958—2019
John Keith Sellers, 91, of Forreston, died Monday July 8, 2019. He was born June 2, 1928 in Kenosha, WI, the son of Edward and Adah (Lux) Sellers. John married Helen Marie (Munson) Fandel November 3, 1958. John taught in Forrest Ville Unit School District for twenty five years and later retired from Simler TruValue Hardware. He was a talented musician and accomplished drummer in jazz bands most of his adult life. John is survived by his wife, Helen Sellers; daughter, Diane Tawil of Collinsville, IL; step-children, Tina (Fandel) Cannova of Freeport, IL and Roger Fandel of Sacramento, CA; nine grandchildren, Jason Lehman, Bryce Lehman, Sara Swift, Anne Kenna, Andrea Teuber, Joshua Teuber, Erin Mousel, Tamsun Pierce, and Roger Fandel; also surviving are thirteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Sellers; two brothers; one sister; and one great-granddaughter. There will be a private family service. Burial of cremains will be in White Oak Cemetery, Forreston, IL. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign john's online guestbook and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 8 to July 10, 2019