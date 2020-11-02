John M. Guess 1937—2020
John M. Guess, 83, of Freeport, IL, died Saturday, October 31, at Walnut Acres Nursing Center. He was born September 11, 1937 in West, Mississippi, the son of Cleveland and Maggie (Steward) Guess. He married Mahalia Naylor on March 21, 1960 in Lauderdale, Mississippi. Mr. Guess was employed by Fullerton Bakery, Modern Plating, and later Economy- Saint Paul Insurance until he retired. A long time member of First Church of God he served as an associate minister. He was also active with F.O.R. Mr. Guess is survived by his wife Mahalia Guess of Freeport, IL. His son, Jamarah (Amanda) Guess of Freeport, IL. Two daughters, Marcell (Fredwick) Rhodes of Columbus, Ga. And Jeaneane Guess of Freeport, IL. His brother, Albert (Eula) Guess of Freeport, IL and his sister, Iola Carter of Ellisville, Ms. Three grandchildren, John A Guess, Xavier Guess and Darnell (Joy) Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, John Guess, Jr. six brothers and five sisters. Family funeral service will be Wednesday November 4, 2020, 11:00 A.M. in Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.
