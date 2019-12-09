|
John P. O'Boyle 1935—2019
John P. O'Boyle, age 84, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 after a courageous fight against cancer. He spent 60 years in Stockton, IL and the last year in Rockford, IL. John was born on December 4, 1935 to the late George and Ceil (Long) O'Boyle. He was a 1954 graduate of Sturgeon Bay High School and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1958 and attained his Masters of Education at UW in 1959. In 1959, he accepted a job teaching Drivers Education and Junior High Science in the Stockton School District where he planned to stay for a year before returning to Wisconsin. That plan changed when he met another first year teacher named Mary Jo Hayes. They wed in 1961 and spent the rest of their lives in Stockton which they were proud to call their home. During his 40 years in the Stockton School district, in addition to teaching he also coached several sports including basketball, golf and football. Stockton football teams coached by John and his friend and fellow coach, Hank Ezel, won numerous conference titles, made annual playoff appearances and appeared in four State Championship games, winning state titles in 1978 and 1991. John loved his grandchildren and family and spending time with them. He was a fan of all things Wisconsin - Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, Lake Perch and a Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet. Mary Jo was the love of his life and together they were a classy couple. They took many wonderful trips together including Ireland several times. He had wonderful Irish wit and was quick with a funny comment or story like driving to Green Bay for the Ice Bowl in a car with a broken heater. He and his pals would often go see the Green Bay Packers play at City Stadium where they could buy tickets for 75 cents. John is survived by his daughter, Jane O'Boyle; his son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Jodi, and his grandchildren Erin, Brendan and Ella, and special friend Barb Callahan of Dubuque, Iowa. He is predeceased by his parents and wife of 42 years, Mary Jo, in 2003. The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. There will be a visitation on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Stockton High School from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Stockton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
