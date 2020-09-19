John P. Schmelzle 1943—2020

Born February 13, 1943, died September 10, 2020 of natural causes following a series of sudden and severe medical events. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Hallman, and her two children Charlotte and Graham; Son, Ted (Nancy) and their four children, Liam, Carter, Cecelia and Victoria; Siblings, Tom, Kathy (Larry) Runte, Mary Ann (Pat) Best, Breyman (Mary Em) and Steve (Betty), as well as numerous nieces and nephews that knew him best as Uncle Fiso. Preceded in death by mother and father Mary and Robert Schmelzle of Freeport.

John was a gentle soul who lived by his own rules. He was an independent thinker and voracious reader, and has gone to his reward without ever winning the lottery, though not for lack of trying. He was mildly opinionated on a variety of topics. He cherished dogs, especially dachshunds, and was faithfully devoted to cigars, golf, fishing, the Bears and the Cubs. He loved his family and was so dearly loved by them. He also loved the Shakespeare sentiment that all the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players, though his life may be best summed up by Ralph Waldo Emerson: "To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment." May he rest in peace.

Per John's wishes, he will be cremated with no services planned. He will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the local Humane Society.



