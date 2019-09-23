|
John Patterson Lockwood 1924—2019
John Patterson Lockwood ('Pat') died on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 surrounded by his steadfast and loving family. His remarkable kindness, and devotion will influence and forever guide the lives of his three sons, Don, David, and Darin; his wife Mary of 29 unparalleled years will treasure the warmth of his love and loyalty for the remainder of hers.
"Pat" was born in Bridgeton, NJ on December 19, 1924. He and his parents Lee John and Frances Mary Patterson Lockwood moved to Freeport where Pat attended Union School and later, Freeport High where he played the cello in the high school orchestra.
As a child Pat discovered he could play piano and organ entirely by ear, and quickly abandoned written music. Even so, years later when the opportunity arose to play on Paderewski's Steinway on exhibit in Chicago, Pat played the "Moonlight Sonata" precisely as Beethoven wrote it. His love of music would continue throughout his life.
Pat graduated from Northwestern University in 1950 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and accepted a job with Micro Switch where he held many positions from Senior Engineering Consultant, to Operations Manager for DC Motors. For twelve years until retirement, he served as Micro's Director of Quality Assurance.
His most notable professional feat was the first precision switch capable of continuous operation at 1000 degrees Fahrenheit for use in the afterburners of jet engines.
Pat was a member of ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials). After retirement, he was re-hired by Micro Switch as Technical Consultant and Instructor in Electromechanical Switch Technology. Later, he was self-employed as a consultant in the techno-legal field. His articles on electromechanical switch technology appeared in international journals. His book Applying Precision Switches is still used world-wide and has undergone numerous re-printings.
Though achieving professional recognition, it would be for his avocations (Egyptian Studies; and Biblical Archaeology) that he would attain unintended celebrity. He felt especially honored to be included in the excavations of the Drew-McCormick Expedition at Biblical Shechem in 1960 under the direction of G. Ernest Wright; and also in 1966, with the British School of Archaeology working in Jerusalem under the direction of Kathleen Kenyon. Still pursuing archaeology studies, he traveled in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Greece, Italy, England and most of South America, but it was his love of Biblical Archaeology that drove him to share his enthusiasm in lectures at many colleges and in over 300 talks including the Dead Sea Scrolls and Shroud of Turin.
He was a member of the Rockford Society (past president) of the Archeological Institute of America (AIA), The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago, and The Egypt Exploration Society. Locally, he was on the Board and a Lifetime Member of the Freeport Historical Museum; as well as a Member of the founding Board of the Freeport Art Museum.
Pat was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of Evergreen Masonic Lodge, as is his only and surviving brother Lee J. Lockwood (Janice) of Lena.
After their marriage in Grace Episcopal Church in August of 1990, Pat and Mary traveled extensively in Europe and South East Asia. They also enjoyed seeing more of the US and Canada together, and under the group auspices of Elderhostel.
Pat is survived by his beloved wife Mary; his three sons Dr. Donald P. Doak of Freeport, David B. Doak (Lily) of Wake Forest, NC, and Attorney Darin R. Doak (Jennifer) of Brentwood, TN. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Samuel Timothy and Liam Patterson Doak of Wake Forest; and Hailey Angelina, Sydney Ellen, and Austin Antony Doak of Brentwood, TN. A niece, Jennifer Allen (Nathan) of DeKalb also survives. Pat was preceded in death by his parents.
The service will be at 10 AM Saturday, September 28th at Grace Episcopal Church with visitation from 9:30 AM to 10 AM prior to the service.
Private interment at Oakland to follow and be officiated by Evergreen Masonic Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rockford AIA, the Freeport Art Museum, and Grace Episcopal Church (Freeport).
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019