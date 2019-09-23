|
John S Secker 1917—2019
Devoted husband, father, grandfather
John S Secker passed away on September 14, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona where he has resided for the past 30 + years. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Secker Mueller of Clinton, Iowa and children: Susan L Secker of Vista, California and Joseph S Secker and wife Rita Sweet Secker of San Diego, California. His wife Callista McDermott Secker and son John D. Secker are with God welcoming him home. Surviving family members include: Mrs. John D. Secker ( Anne Langlois) of Oakbrook, Illinois; and 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in Rosary Chapel at Dominican University, River Forest, Illinois on November 23, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019