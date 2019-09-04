Home

Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel - Freeport
608 S. Park Blvd.
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 235-7371
John William (Bill) Krahe

John William (Bill) Krahe Obituary
John William (Bill) Krahe 1951—2019
John William Krahe (Bill), of Freeport IL, died at the age of 68 Monday September 2, 2019 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Bill was born March 27, 1951, in Oak Park, IL to Lawrence Robert and Mary Ada (Sime) Krahe. He married Suzanne Haugh on July 17, 1982, in Williamson, NY. Bill taught high school science for 39 years, the last 24 at Freeport High School, before his retirement in 2016. Like his father, he was an Eagle Scout, as is his son. Bill was a member of Tri-County Gun Club and a life member of the NRA. Bill was passionate about American history, fast cars, and animals, and never met a dog he didn't like.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Robert and Mary Ada and his brothers Rick and David Krahe.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Sue; children Cassie (Tomas Daly), John Michael, and Laurel; siblings Mary Ann (Dennis) Taylor, Bob (Danielle Grant) Krahe, Leslie (Darrell) Sweet, and Nancy (Tik Hughes) Krahe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 4 pm, at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd, Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Friends Forever Humane Society, 966 W Rudy Rd, Freeport, IL. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
