John Wm. Withhart 1925—2019
John Wm. Withhart, age 91 died at Manor Court, Freeport, IL on Friday, December 20, 2019. John was born July 8, 1925 in Savanna, IL. The son of Fred C. and Margaret (Marth) Withhart. John married Ruth I. Plattenberger December 18, 1944. Ruth died in 2013. He graduated from Savanna High School the class of 1943. John Wm served in WWII Navy, September 1943 to February 1946 aboard two troop transport ships. Taking our troops over and bringing casualties back on the Pacific and prisoners back from the Atlantic side. John then came home to become a partner with his father, Fred C. as the 4th generation at Withhart meat market in Savanna, IL. When his father, Fred retired John purchased the business. John had the slaughter house and meat market until closing in 1970 and retired from Kayser Market at Lena, IL in July 1986. John enjoyed playing trumpet in school activities and American Legion Band, led by Toni Miles of Mt. Carroll. He was a member of the FFA in high school. He enjoyed his Navy ship reunions of WWII and the 5 cruises they all had together. He also enjoyed traveling in his motor home for many years and seeing the USA. John loved shooting pool and playing cards with his many friends. John is a member of Frist United Methodist church of Savanna. A member of the and American Legion of Savanna. John is survived by his sons, John Philip (Carol) Withhart of Denison, IA, Benjamin Fred (Laurie) Withhart of Shoreview, MN; daughter, Connie Lou of Mt. Carroll, IL; niece, Dr. Ruth Fleishcer; nephew, David Fleishcer; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and sister, Mildred Fleishcer. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Savanna, IL to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be given to the First UMC of Savanna in John's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019