Jonathan Robey 1980—2020
Jonathan "Jon" D. Robey, 40, of Orangeville passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday September 16, 2020 with his sons Garrett and Beaux. He was born on May 16, 1980 in Freeport to Leo and Annie (Davis) Robey. He met his fiancé, Alisha Johannsen in 2014. Jon was a jokester, always making people laugh. He loved diesel trucks, tinkering with things, watching drag races and playing with his gas powered RC cars. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, passing the love of the team onto his son Garrett. Jon also passed his love for fishing on to his children.
He is survived by his fiancé Alisha Johannsen of Orangeville, IL, son Brendan James Robey and daughter Kylie Sandra Paige Robey of Freeport, IL father, Leo Robey of Freeport, IL, brothers and sisters; Leo (Jackie) Lawrence, Alexander (Delores) Holloway, Robert (Carolyn) Buckner, Martha "Jean" Cross, Deborah Robey, Phyllis Sones, Giovanni "James" Robey, Dale Robey, Patricia Robey and Alisha Brown.
He was preceded in death by his mother Annie, sons Garrett and Beaux, and his paternal grandparents Horace and Leanna Robey and maternal grandparents Inez Nettles and Oliver Davis.
A visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 26 at the Orangeville High School Gymnasium.
Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and masks are required.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in Jon's name at the Community Bank in Orangeville, IL.
