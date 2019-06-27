|
Joseph E. Noeske 1930—2019
Joseph E. Noeske, 89, of Cedarville, IL, passed away on June 27, 2019 at home. He was born on February 5, 1930 in Freeport, IL, to Benjamin K. and Julia E. (Everts) Noeske. He married Rose P. Moest.
Survivors include his wife Rose, daughters Renee and Nicole, and son Grant.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Patra.
Service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 12 noon, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Freeport. Friends may call at the church at 10:30 AM. In lieu of Flowers, a memorial has been established. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 27 to June 29, 2019