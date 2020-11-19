1/1
Joseph Hammer Sr.
Joseph Hammer, Sr. 1960—2020
Joseph W. Hammer, 60, of Shannon, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born March 29, 1960 in Oak Park, Il to William and Marilyn (Lanphier) Hammer. He graduated from Glenbard East High School in Lombard, IL in 1978. He spent most of his life working and running the family business, Process Screw Products. He loved traveling and spending time with family, summers at the river on his houseboat, and midnight runs to McDonalds with the kids and grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting. He loved coaching his children in baseball and softball for 20 years and volunteering and helping out in the community. He was an active and very grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous with over 41 years of sobriety, only achieved by sharing his story and helping numerous others, valuing all of the friendships he made along the way. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Kristi" Rieger, of nearly 40 years, married on December 6, 1980. They had 5 sons and 3 daughters: Joseph W. Jr. (Teresa), Leslie (Tim) Wenzel, Mitchell (Charity), Jami, BilliJo (Kenny) Myers, Walker, Wyatt, and Jack. Nine grandchildren: Kaylee, Abbey, and Brayden Hammer; Mitchell Jr., Mathew, Michael, and Madison Hammer; Kalen and Karson Myers; and 13 foster grandchildren. Eleven siblings: Bill (Christine) Hammer, Gayle (Mike) Hall, Marlene (Brett) Monigold, Mary (Ken) Royal, Michelle (Dan) McSweeney, Nancy (Dave) Skerik, Annie (Jeff) Shulfer, Brenda (Chris) Szczypta, Erin (Jeff) Ameiss, Patricia Kinunen, and Susan Photopulos. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marilyn, brother Jeff (Denise), Uncle Bill Lanphier, nephew, Tommy Dapkus, niece, Sarah and baby Oliver Johnson. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 22, at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City, from 12 to 3 p.m., funeral immediately following. Private burial will be at Prairie Dell Presbyterian cemetery on Monday, November 23. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Pearl City
415 S. Main St.
Pearl City, IL 61062
(815) 443-2246
