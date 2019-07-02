|
Joseph Vincent Gillespie 1932—2019
Joseph (Dodo) Vincent Gillespie, 87, of Freeport, IL, died on July 1, 2019. Joe was born on June 12, 1932, the son of Joseph and Grace Gillespie and lived his whole life in Freeport, IL. He graduated from Aquin High School, in 1950, when he was taken as an apprentice for the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 23. He recently received a 65 year pin from the United Association.
Joe was a veteran of the United States Army and served 2 years in Korea where he was badly wounded, spending 12 weeks in the hospital in Japan, until returning to the Army base. He received a Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, Korean War Medal and the UN Medal. Joe was a dedicated member of the Freeport Catholic Schools community serving as an Aquin Booster President for many years. He was frequently seen at St. Josephs and Aquin sports activities having 6 grandchildren playing in all of the sports. In later years he followed the Aquin teams listening to all the games.
He retired from plumbing in 1995. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and spent a lot of time with his grandkids and watching the Chicago White Sox and Bears on TV. He and Barb spent several months in the south with Freeport friends during the winter. He was a member of the Germania Club, Knights of Columbus, the Eagles, Aquin Boosters, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was especially proud of his family, his Catholic Faith, and his country.
He is survived by his wife Barb of 64 years, 2 daughters Terri Newberry (Nory), Julie Duncan (Doug), and son Tim Gillespie (Robin) of Louisville, KY; 7 grandsons Ryan, Paul, and Danny Newberry, Erik and Nate Aalund, and Lindsay Murdock (Colin) and Sean Gillespie of Louisville. He has 10 great-great-grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Grace Gillespie, brothers Jim and wife Betty Gillespie, Al and Delores Gillespie, and 2 granddaughters Jackie and Katie Gillespie.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10 AM, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport. A visitation will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 from 5-7 PM, with a Rosary Service at 4:30 PM, at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel. A memorial has been established for the Freeport Catholic Schools Athletic Fund and Salvation Army. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 2 to July 4, 2019