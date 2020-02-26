Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josh Meador
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josh Meador

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josh Meador Obituary
Josh Meador 1988—2020
Josh Meador, 31, of Lanark, IL, passed away on February 25, 2020 at UW Madison. He was born on August 16, 1988 in Freeport, IL to Larry and Linda (Muth) Meador.
Survivors include his father Larry Meador; brother Jeff Meador; nieces Madelynn Meador and Grace Meador; and nephew Brayden Meador.
He was preceded in death by his mother Linda.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -