Josh Meador 1988—2020
Josh Meador, 31, of Lanark, IL, passed away on February 25, 2020 at UW Madison. He was born on August 16, 1988 in Freeport, IL to Larry and Linda (Muth) Meador.
Survivors include his father Larry Meador; brother Jeff Meador; nieces Madelynn Meador and Grace Meador; and nephew Brayden Meador.
He was preceded in death by his mother Linda.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020