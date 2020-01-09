|
Joshua James Summers 1969—2020
Joshua James Summers 1969-2020 Woodstock, IL
Joshua died on January 8, 2020 at Northwestern McHenry Hospital after an extended illness.
Josh was born in Freeport, Illinois on October 26, 1969 to Sharon (McCutchan) and James Summers.
Josh was a graduate of River Ridge High School in Elizabeth, Illinois in 1987 and received his BS and Masters degrees in structural engineering from the University of Illinois.
Josh married Carla (Macrito) on October 23, 1993 in St. Charles, Illinois and welcomed a daughter, Sarah, on December 14, 1997.
Josh was a Principal Structural Engineer for Building Technology Consultants, Inc., in Arlington Heights, where he had been involved in the forensic investigation, design, analysis, repair, and rehabilitation of all types of structures and building facades for over 25 years. He was published in several professional journals and magazines and received numerous professional awards.
Josh enjoyed astronomy and all outdoor activities.
Josh is survived by his wife, daughter and parents. As well as, his brother, Matt, sister, Danielle, several nieces and nephews and his in-laws family.
Cremation rites were afforded at Colonial Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry, Illinois.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020