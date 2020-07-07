To the Bloyer Family: My prayers sent to all of you. I have so many memories of your mom; such a beautiful person. RIP Joyce ❣
Bonnie Gennusa
Friend
July 6, 2020
I`m so sorry to hear about your mother. I know what it is to lose your mother. Ive known Joyce for a long time came to Tupperware parties I had with her family and friends. Then Joyce would come up to the Nazarene Church Senior Luncheon once a month with Liz. Always had a good time. Joyce will be missed. Praying for the family. God bless each one. Gail Beard
Gail Beard
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.