1/
Joyce Bloyer
1930 - 2020-07-06
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Bloyer, 89, of Freeport, formerly of Illinois, died on 7/6/2020. Arrangements are pending with Walker Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
01:00 PM
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 6, 2020
To the Bloyer Family: My prayers sent to all of you. I have so many memories of your mom; such a beautiful person. RIP Joyce ❣
Bonnie Gennusa
Friend
July 6, 2020
I`m so sorry to hear about your mother. I know what it is to lose your mother. Ive known Joyce for a long time came to Tupperware parties I had with her family and friends. Then Joyce would come up to the Nazarene Church Senior Luncheon once a month with Liz. Always had a good time. Joyce will be missed. Praying for the family. God bless each one. Gail Beard
Gail Beard
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved