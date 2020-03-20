|
Joyce Charlotte Bolthouse 1927—2020
WINNEBAGO - Joyce Charlotte Bolthouse, age 92, of Winnebago passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 in her home of 58 years. The daughter of Charles and Gladys (McCartin) Palmer, she was born on April 22, 1927. In 1931, the family moved to Roswell, New Mexico, in an unsuccessful attempt to find a remedy for her father's tuberculosis. Following her father's passing in 1933, the family returned to Illinois and lived with her loving grandmother, Clara McCartin on the McCartin family farm near Seward and attended the Hoisington School. Several years later, the family moved to the Egan area. She was married on August 15, 1949 to Arend W. Bolthouse, of Stillman Valley, in the parsonage of the Winnebago Methodist Church by Rev. Ralph Jones of the Seward M.E. Church.
Joyce is lovingly survived by: sons, Karlton (Joan) Bolthouse of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Grady (Linda) Bolthouse of Winnebago; daughter, Susan (Robert) King of Winnebago; grandchildren, Sarah (John) Vernon of Henrico, Virginia, Arend Bolthouse of Nashville, Tennessee, Spencer Bolthouse of Fredericksburg, Jared (Stephanie) King of Rockford, Forde (Kelly) King of Ventura, California, Charlotte (Zachary) Bartelt of Clinton, Wisconsin, and Dale (Mary Ann) Bolthouse of Des Plaines; great-grandchildren, Laurel, Elise, Adeline and Clara Vernon; Coby, Addison, Avery and Emmerson King; Kaylee, Cole and Zoey King; and Angelique Joyce Bartelt and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 65 years in July 2014, her sister, Marilyn Moyer of Friendship, Wisconsin, her brother, Wesley Palmer of Egan, her son-in-law, Robert King and her infant granddaughter, Clarissa King.
She enjoyed genealogy and reading about local history. For thirteen years, she helped produce the "We Remember" series of local history books compiled in conjunction with the Winnebago Library. She was a member of the Winnebago United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Seward Historical Society, the Pecatonica Historical Society and the Winnebago & Boone Counties Genealogy Society. For all that life offered her, she said that she was the most thankful that she had the benefit of being a "stay at home" mom.
Cremation rites have been afforded and according to her wishes, a private family graveside service will be held, on a future date, at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, Pecatonica. The Bolthouse family wishes to express its sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Charlene Murdakes and to Mrs. Louise Painter for the help and assistance that she offered and for being more than just a neighbor during this difficult time. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020