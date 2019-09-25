Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Joyce E. (Reid) Trost


1926 - 2019
Joyce E. (Reid) Trost Obituary
Joyce E. (Reid) Trost 1926—2019
Joyce E. (Reid) Trost, 93, of Rockford, IL died September 22, 2019 following a brief illness. Joyce was born in Freeport, IL on January 2, 1926, daughter of Everett A. Reid and Luella (Gettemy) Reid. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1944. She married Wayne C. Trost on August 20, 1944 in Freeport, IL. He died on August 25, 2004.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she was dedicated to the well-being of her family. She was an avid reader and learner, having taken several classes at the Center for Learning in Retirement, Rock Valley College. Joyce enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, music and the arts. She was a faithful and active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Rockford for most of her adult life. She volunteered many years for the Rockford Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Big Top rummage sales. Joyce worked part-time for the Northern Illinois Library System.
Surviving family members include her children, Andrea L. (Randall) Rahlf, Marcia D. (Michael) Aramovich and Jay S. (Cathy) Trost; grandsons, Andrew B. (Kary) Howie, Jonathan R. (Amy) Howie, Nicholas P. (Nellie Tran) Aramovich, Nathan M. (Athena Clevenger) Aramovich and Jeffrey C. (Traci Hart) Trost; granddaughters Katherine E. (Tony) Tober, Carolyn Aramovich Weaver and Erika J. (Michael) Long; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Rudi P. Reid; stepmother, Wanda C. Reid; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Chris Reid Trost; sisters, Darlene A. Beebe and Donna P. Cowell; brother, Raymond Young.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Rockford. Memorials may be made to Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens and Rock House Kids.

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
