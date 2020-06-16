Joyce Evelyn Pfile
Joyce Evelyn Pfile 1926—2020
Joyce Evelyn Pfile, 93, of Freeport, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 29, 1926 in Carroll County, IL, the daughter of George and Rosa (Hart) Frederick. Joyce married Odell V. Gerloff January 7, 1945 in Freeport, IL; he passed away in 1966. She married Ezra W. Pfile July 28, 1973; he passed away April 12, 2003. Joyce was a graduate of Lena High school. She was employed by the Stephenson County Abstract & Title Co. for twelve years. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer where she was active in the Miriam Society and the Quilters of the church. She was the oldest member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was a quilter, having quilted 150 articles by hand and won several ribbons at the county fair. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, puzzles, and baking. Joyce is survived by her son, Kevin Gerloff of Freeport, Il; four stepchildren, Larry (Sally) Pfile of Freeport, IL, Marlene Hardaway of Clyde, NC , Margie (Tim) Siebert-Armstrong of Henderson, NE, and Dean (Coleen) Pfile of Freeport, IL; sister, Opal Ritzman of Lena, IL; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husbands; two sisters, Lucille Holland and Marcella Gaul; four brothers Wayne, Walter, Russell, and Lloyd Frederick; and a step-great-grandson, Alexander Kerr. Family services will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Rev. Dr. Willis R. Schwichtenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Joyce's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com



Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
