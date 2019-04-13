Joyce M. Shade 1935—2019

Joyce M. Shade, age 83 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born November 12, 1935; the daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Tentler) Meinders and step-mother, Stella (Knox) Meinders. Joyce married David Shade on June 2, 1956; he passed on April 6, 1998. Joyce and David owned and operated Kustom Toppers and RV Sales until retiring in August of 1997. She was a lifetime member of the Eagles Club of Freeport. She was also a member of the Stephenson County Antique Engine Club and a former member of the Mid States Jeepsters Club. Joyce enjoyed working outside in her flower and vegetable gardens. She also loved baking and sewing. She is survived by her brother, Walter "Butch" (Jolene) Meinders of Shannon, IL; sister-in-law, Marjorie Meinders of Freeport; brother-in-laws, Gene Shade of Freeport and Leonard Spratler both of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; step-mother; and siblings. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Walker Mortuary in Freeport, followed by a graveside service at Grandview Cemetery. There will be a time of fellowship after the graveside service at the Eagles Club in Freeport beginning at 1:00 pm. A memorial fund has been established for the Stephenson County Antique Engine Club. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019