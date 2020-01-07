|
Judi Ranz 1945 —2020
Judi Ranz, 74, of Forreston, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born October 31, 1945 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Florence (Rogalinski) Turek. On April 8, 1967 she married Alan Ranz in Oregon, IL. Judi was a caregiver for disabled children in Dixon, IL until becoming a full time mother and farm wife. She was the center of the family, enjoyed cooking and photography. Judi dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Polo, IL. She is survived by her husband Alan of Forreston; two sons, Michael (Niccole) Ranz of Rockford and Ted (Julie) Ranz of Sterling, IL; sister Beverly Cassens of Sterling, IL; and three grandchildren, Dawson, Grace and Lilah. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and brother-in-law Henry Cassens. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (211 N. Franklin Ave, Polo, IL 61064). Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday January 10, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Please sign Mrs. Ranz's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020