Judith A. Meighan 1942—2020
Judith A. Meighan, age 77 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born June 5, 1942 at home in Galena, IL, the daughter of the late Milton and Lucille (David) Schimelpfenig. She was a 1959 graduate of Freeport High School. Judith married James Holloway and later married John Blaksenieks. She had worked as an elementary school teacher and instructor Highland Community College. She also worked as a veterinary assistant. Judith was a safety director and Industrial Speaker & Trainer for the American Red Cross. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Freeport. She was the first Vice President of Parents Anonymous for the State of Illinois and was also volunteer librarian at West Port Village. She also participated in Civil Rights Protests. Judith was an avid reader. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and working cross word puzzles. She was a Star Trek fan and collected Star Trek cards. Most of all she enjoyed her cats and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Jimmy Holloway of Rockford, IL, Jonathan (Denise) Holloway of VA, Dawn (Doug) Thornton of Freeport, Mickey (Judy) Meighan of WI, Andrew Meighan of VA, Kerry Meighan of WI, Christa (Rob) Hendren of MI, Elena (David) Miller of Freeport and Knoll Meighan of Freeport; 21 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and her cat, Mulligan. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; infant daughter, Melinda (twin to Mickey); and grandson, Ben. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. also at Walker Mortuary with Rev. Carol Ahrens presiding. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020