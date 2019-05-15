|
|
Judith "Judy" Anne Jacobs 1939—2019
Judith "Judy" Anne Jacobs, 79, of Freeport, died Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Manor Court. Judy was born December 19, 1939 in Freeport, the daughter of William "Red" and Doris (Wittbecker) Larsen. She married Herbert "Herb" Jacobs March 12, 1960 in Freeport. She worked at Freeport Jr. High Cafeteria and Snack Bar for years. She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ. She enjoyed walking, reading, going to races with Herb, family vacations and spending time with all of her family especially her grandchildren. Judith is survived by children, Sherry (Dale) Lund of Granite Falls, Washington, Beth (Kurt) Bastian of Freeport and Timothy (Michelle) Jacobs of Freeport; grandchildren, Jacob Bastian, David Lund, Daniel Lund, Benjamin Bastian, Brigitte Jacobs and Andrew Bastian; aunt, Jeanette Kunkle; sister-in-law, Irene (Fritz) Kortemeier; and brother-in-law, Leland Jacobs. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 18, 2019 at Bethany United Church of Christ. Rev. Ted Michalsen will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Leonard C. Ferguson Cancer Center in Judy's memory. Please sign Judy's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 15 to May 17, 2019