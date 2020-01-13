|
Judith E. Stretch 1938—2020
Judith E. Stretch, age 81 of Lake Summerset, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. She was born October 3, 1938 in Chicago, IL; the daughter of the late James T. and Astrid (Jensen) Hansen. She graduated from Leyden Township High School in Franklin Park, IL. She went on to attend Elmhurst College. Judith married James Stretch on October 29, 1965 in Lombard, IL. She had worked various jobs until retiring from Standard Federal Saving Bank in Lombard. Judith was a very talented seamstress in her younger years and joined the Scrap Bag Quilter's Club after moving to Lake Summerset. She was also a member of the Dakota Community Presbyterian Church in Dakota. She enjoyed collecting Owls and traveling with her husband, going on several cruises. She is survived by her husband, James Stretch of Lake Summerset; sons, James G. West of Freeport, David J. (Melanie) West of Elburn, IL, and Glen G. (Patricia "Patsy") West of Montgomery, IL; granddaughters, Stephanie West and Heather West; sister, Margaret (Robert) Rose of Seneca, WI; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Dakota Community Presbyterian Church in Dakota, IL with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be given to the church in her name. Arrangements are being handled by be Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020