Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-1968
Judith Tessendorf

Judith Tessendorf Obituary
Judith Tessendorf 1951—2019
Judith A. Tessendorf, 67, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home.
A celebration of Judy's life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Normal, with Rev. Jeffrey Henricks officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
She was born September 22, 1951 in Freeport, a daughter of Harlan and Beulah Hammer Townsend. She married Donald F. "Don" Tessendorf on June 23, 1973 in Stockton and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2013.
Surviving are a son, Jeremy (Trisha McClelland) Tessendorf of Normal; two brothers, Gerald (Cathy) Townsend of Stockton and Greg (Ginnie) Townsend of Freeport; her nieces and nephews, Becky, Brad, Corey, Brian and Jamie; her mother-in-law, Violette Tessendorf of Warren; and a brother-in-law, Gary Tessendorf of Warren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy earned her bachelor's degree in music from Illinois Wesleyan University. Alongside her husband and son, she ran Tessendorf Automotive in Bloomington. A longtime member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Judy also served as the church organist for forty years. She enjoyed her Ford vehicles, especially Mustangs, travel, her cats, and had recently become involved with the choir at Illinois Wesleyan University. She also enjoyed crocheting and loved making and giving away prayer shawls. A generous person with a gentle spirit, Judy will be forever remembered by those who loved her.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 7 to May 9, 2019
