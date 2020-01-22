|
|
June Dawson 1934—2020
June Dawson, 85, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Walnut Acres in Freeport, IL.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Bartell Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL.
Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Warren.
A luncheon will follow the services at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020