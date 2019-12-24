The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hermann Funeral Home
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
For more information about
June Ludewig
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Forreston Grove Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Forreston Grove Church
Resources
More Obituaries for June Ludewig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ludewig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Ludewig Obituary
June Ludewig 1926—2019
June M. Ludewig, 93, formerly of Forreston, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at FHN Hospital. She was born June 29, 1926 in Polo, IL; the daughter of the late George & Lena (Reinders) Fox. June married LaVerne Ludewig on October 4, 1946 and together they farmed his family farm until retiring. She was a member of the Forreston Grove Church. June enjoyed watching birds, tending to her cats, flowers, bluegrass music and attending bluegrass festivals with LaVerne. She is survived by her two sons; Dale (Lynn) Ludewig of Dekalb, IL and Gene (Lynn) Ludewig of Florence, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Krum; and brother, Ernest Fox. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Forreston Grove Church with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Forreston Grove Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hermann Funeral Home
Download Now