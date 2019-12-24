|
June Ludewig 1926—2019
June M. Ludewig, 93, formerly of Forreston, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at FHN Hospital. She was born June 29, 1926 in Polo, IL; the daughter of the late George & Lena (Reinders) Fox. June married LaVerne Ludewig on October 4, 1946 and together they farmed his family farm until retiring. She was a member of the Forreston Grove Church. June enjoyed watching birds, tending to her cats, flowers, bluegrass music and attending bluegrass festivals with LaVerne. She is survived by her two sons; Dale (Lynn) Ludewig of Dekalb, IL and Gene (Lynn) Ludewig of Florence, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Krum; and brother, Ernest Fox. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Forreston Grove Church with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Forreston Grove Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019