June Rose (Manthei) Erdman May 18, 1929—Dec 11, 2018
Born and raised in Freeport. She married Robert Erdman from Forreston and left Freeport as a young military couple, finally settling in south Florida. Passed away in her home Dec-11-2018 and came back to rest and be by her husbands' side. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman & Harriet Manthei, all her siblings, brothers Neil, Bob, Glen Manthei, half-siblings Charles Love, Francis Vittorio (Love). Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial on her birthday this May 18th at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden in Freeport at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please send your memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 13 to May 15, 2019