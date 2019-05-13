Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Erdman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Rose (Manthei) Erdman


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June Rose (Manthei) Erdman Obituary
June Rose (Manthei) Erdman May 18, 1929—Dec 11, 2018
Born and raised in Freeport. She married Robert Erdman from Forreston and left Freeport as a young military couple, finally settling in south Florida. Passed away in her home Dec-11-2018 and came back to rest and be by her husbands' side. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman & Harriet Manthei, all her siblings, brothers Neil, Bob, Glen Manthei, half-siblings Charles Love, Francis Vittorio (Love). Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial on her birthday this May 18th at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden in Freeport at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please send your memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 13 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.