Karen E. Salter 1940—2020
Karen E. Salter, age 79 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. She was born August 10, 1940; the daughter of the late John Benno and Evelyn Alberta (Wheeless) Ibler. She married Orville Salter on February 10, 1962; he passed on November 13, 2002. Karen was born and raised in Freeport and graduated from Freeport High School. She worked as an LPN at Freeport Memorial Hospital and was a member of St. John UCC of Freeport. She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzle books and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Troy Salter of Freeport; daughters, Colleen Kappes of Stockton and Jodi (Larry) Feiner of Freeport; grandchildren, Whitney (Nate) Althof, Ryder Kappes, Cole (Paula) Feiner, and Corinne Feiner; and great granddaughter, Olivia Feiner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; and sister, Cheryl Caudle. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020