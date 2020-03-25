The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Karen Salter
Karen E. Salter 1940—2020
Karen E. Salter, age 79 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. She was born August 10, 1940; the daughter of the late John Benno and Evelyn Alberta (Wheeless) Ibler. She married Orville Salter on February 10, 1962; he passed on November 13, 2002. Karen was born and raised in Freeport and graduated from Freeport High School. She worked as an LPN at Freeport Memorial Hospital and was a member of St. John UCC of Freeport. She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzle books and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Troy Salter of Freeport; daughters, Colleen Kappes of Stockton and Jodi (Larry) Feiner of Freeport; grandchildren, Whitney (Nate) Althof, Ryder Kappes, Cole (Paula) Feiner, and Corinne Feiner; and great granddaughter, Olivia Feiner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; and sister, Cheryl Caudle. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
