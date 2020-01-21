|
Karl Veer 1929—2020
Karl Menno Veer went to his home in heaven on January 20th, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1929 to William Menno Veer and Myrna Marie (Dyson) Veer. Following attendance at Freeport schools he enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951.
On August 7th, 1953 he married Juanita Meyer. They shared 49 years together and had one daughter, Karla, and a son Gregory. They traveled around the world with the US Air Force until his retirement in 1969. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Karl's life centered around God, family and his country. He served others all the while sharing his love, laughter and wisdom. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Karl had many different jobs after retiring from the military but their time at the Arizona Boys Ranch was very special. Karl and Juanita served as houseparents on the ABR from 1982 to 1995. Their dedication and love gave strength and encouragement to numerous boys and staff members during their time there. Raymond was their special boy from that time. They called him their son and he referred to them as mom and dad. They always stayed in contact with each other all these years. Upon their retirement at ABR they returned to IL to be near their family.
He is survived by his daughter Karla (Kevin) Green of Thomson, IL; his grandchildren, Heather (Grant) Askew of Waukesha, WI, Britney (Mike) Long of Thomson, IL, Jared (Kate) Green of Marion, IA, and Chelsey (Ryan) Tracey of Byron, IL. His great grandchildren, Sydney, Zion, Emmy, Dawsyn, Coen, John, Crosby and Lexi. Six brothers, Frank, Ernie, Sam, John, Ralph (Doug) and Ron, and four sisters, Neva, Charity, Beatrice (Peachy) and Grace.
Karl is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Juanita, a son in infancy, Gregory, and siblings, Charles (Bud), Rosemary (Rosie), and William (Bill).
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 at the First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020