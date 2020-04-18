Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Carrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. (Dickman) Carrell


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. (Dickman) Carrell Obituary
Kathleen A (Dickman) Carrell 02/09/1946—04/09/2020
Kathy Carrell of Largo, FL (formerly Freeport, IL) passed away peacefully at Largo Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling, reading and volunteering at the library. Kathy is survived by her son Brent Holverson, daughter Stefanie Richart, granddaughters Dakota, Kennedy, Sierra and Sage, brothers Larry, Lowell and Bill Dickman and sisters Paula Nieman and Laurie Keith. Kathy is preceded in death by William and Esther Dickman, Jim Holverson and Ron Carrell. Contributions can be made to .
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -