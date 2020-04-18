|
Kathleen A (Dickman) Carrell 02/09/1946—04/09/2020
Kathy Carrell of Largo, FL (formerly Freeport, IL) passed away peacefully at Largo Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling, reading and volunteering at the library. Kathy is survived by her son Brent Holverson, daughter Stefanie Richart, granddaughters Dakota, Kennedy, Sierra and Sage, brothers Larry, Lowell and Bill Dickman and sisters Paula Nieman and Laurie Keith. Kathy is preceded in death by William and Esther Dickman, Jim Holverson and Ron Carrell. Contributions can be made to .
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020