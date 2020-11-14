Katina J. Zannis 1927—2020
Katina J. Zannis, 93, of Freeport, died Friday November 13, 2020 at Manor Court. Katina was born January 27, 1927 in Mytilini, Samos, Greece, the daughter of Kiriakos and Theodosia (Chios) Hatjikiriakos. She married John Zannis in Mytilini, Samos, Greece, in 1945. Mr. Zannis passed away August 1, 1984. She was a member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Freeport, IL and also St. Helen Constantine Greek Orthodox Church of Rockford. She enjoyed traveling to Greece, being with her beloved family, cooking, and gardening. Her family and church were always most important to Katina. Surviving are her son, George (Laura) Zannis of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin and Charles (Janet) Zannis of Byron; and five grandchildren, Brad (Lisa) Brubaker, Kelly (Dr. Scott) Bares, Nicole Zannis, Jonathon (Athena) Zannis and Melissa (Jeff) Childs. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Emmanuel "Mike" Hatjikiriakos; sister, Elizabeth Tsirigos; and grandson, Joshua Zannis. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Katina's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com