|
|
Keith Chesterton 1939—2020
Keith Chesterton died on January 30, 2020 at his home in Freeport. Keith was the son of Stanley and Mathilde Silber Chesterton of Philadelphia. He received his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia and his Master's degree from The University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He was a registered professional engineer in both Pennsylvania and Nebraska. Keith married Doris Gordon in June of 1963 at Church of the Messiah, Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania.
Keith was retired from Honeywell Microswitch in Freeport and had worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk, Nebraska before relocating to Freeport. He is a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Freeport, a member of the Chicago Cursillo Community, a former Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Freeport, and an active supporter of the Freeport Recycle Store.
He is survived by his wife, Doris, son Brian Keith, daughter Wendi Kim, granddaughter Asia, son in law Ron Kavas and sister Carol Schoeniger of Chalfont, Penna.., several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
The Celebration of Life service will be held on February 22, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Brian Prall officiating. Keith has been cremated and his remains will be placed in the columbarium at Grace. A reception will follow in church parish hall. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the memorial fund that has been established in his name at Grace Episcopal Church, 10 S. Cherry Street, Freeport. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020