Keith DeWall 1956—2019
Keith L. DeWall, born July 19, 1956, of Freeport Illinois went to be with the Lord Dec. 9, 2019 due to a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sara DeWall, 5 children, Cali (Joe) Jenzake, Trevor DeWall, Tanika Kloepping, Josh (Caity) DeWall, Tyler Kloepping, and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Vida M. (Bremmer) and Earl L DeWall. Keith enjoyed a variety of activities and enjoyed driving truck while supporting his family. A memorial service with lunch following will be held at Connecting Point Church, 630 Main St., Pecatonica Il. at 12:00 pm.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019