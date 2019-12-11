Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith DeWall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith DeWall


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith DeWall Obituary
Keith DeWall 1956—2019
Keith L. DeWall, born July 19, 1956, of Freeport Illinois went to be with the Lord Dec. 9, 2019 due to a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sara DeWall, 5 children, Cali (Joe) Jenzake, Trevor DeWall, Tanika Kloepping, Josh (Caity) DeWall, Tyler Kloepping, and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Vida M. (Bremmer) and Earl L DeWall. Keith enjoyed a variety of activities and enjoyed driving truck while supporting his family. A memorial service with lunch following will be held at Connecting Point Church, 630 Main St., Pecatonica Il. at 12:00 pm.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -