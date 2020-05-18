|
Keith G. Gerdes 1941—2020
Keith G. Gerdes, age 79 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home of natural causes on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1941 in Sterling, IL; the son of the late George and Audrey (Vaughn) Gerdes. He was a 1958 graduate of Stockton High School. Keith married Mary Lou Yeager on August 3, 1968. He served in the Illinois National Guard. Keith worked as a tire builder and in the test lab for Kelly Springfield until retiring in 1998. Together, Keith and Mary Lou owned and operated Stockton Antique Mall in Stockton. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Freeport. His memberships also include the NRA and Illinois National Rifle Association. He enjoyed photography and photographed for the Freeport Raceway as well as weddings. He also enjoyed going to NASCAR and dirt track racing with his wife, Mary Lou. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Gerdes of Freeport; son, Robert (Penny) Gerdes of Freeport; grandchildren, Alicia, Robert, and Johnny; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother and father-in-law, Helen and Oliver Yeager. A private service will be held. A memorial service will take place at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 18 to May 20, 2020