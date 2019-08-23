|
Keith Tellekson 1931—2019
Online Obituary Freeport
Keith Tellekson, age 88, died peacefully at home in Prior Lake, MN on August 19, 2019. A celebration of Keith's life will be held on Sat., August 31, at 11 a.m at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, Prior Lake, MN.
Keith was born June 14, 1931 to Cecil and Margaret (Okdale) Tellekson. He graduated from St. Olaf college where he met the love of his life, Betty Bergstrand. Keith served in the army for 2 years after college before receiving his MBA from Northwestern University.
Keith and Betty were married in 1956 and raised 3 children David, Kristin and Jane. Keith worked as a Human Resources Director for Honeywell in Mpls, MN, and Microswitch in Freeport. The family enjoyed camping in Canada, skiing, road trips to visit family, and trips to the Bahamas. Keith was devastated when Betty died of cancer in 1976.
Keith later married Joy Thomas and they moved to Minneapolis in 1979 where Keith later retired from Honeywell after 33 years of service.
Keith loved life and his family. He remained an avid reader, crossword puzzler, Packer fan, Twins fan, traveler and all-around kind, funny, loving, & amazing person. He will be forever loved and missed by his children: David, Kristin, Jane; and Joy's children; grandchildren/ great -grandchildren; brother and sisters other loving family and friends.
Keith is proceeded in death by wives Betty, Joy; son-in-law Todd Brintlinger; and parents.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019