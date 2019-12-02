|
|
Keith Wayne Printz 1963—2019
Keith Wayne Printz, 56, of Forreston, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at F.H.N. Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at Brookville United Methodist Church (17725 West Chambers St. Polo, IL.). Rev. Jerry Martz will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A memorial has been established in Keith's memory please sign his guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019