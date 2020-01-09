|
Kenneth Bissell, Sr. 1947—2020
Kenneth Franklin Bissell, Sr., age 72 of Orangeville, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 26, 1947 in Dodgeville, WI ,the son of Galey and Katheryn (Rogers) Bissell. He attended Orangeville Schools.
Ken worked for Kelly Springfield Tire Company for 32 years, retiring in 2006. He also had a hobby farm to care for his horses. Ken enjoyed hunting, trapping, being outdoors, and he loved to go to auctions and horse sales. Ken had words of wisdom, whether you wanted it or not!
Ken is survived by his partner, Rita Taylor of Orangeville; sons, Kenneth Bissell of Freeport and Steven (Gari Lynne) Bissell of McConnell; five grandchildren, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Nick, Britta, and Oskar; brother, Galey "Butch" Bissell of Elroy, IL; sister, JoAnne Kruse of Orangeville; half-sister, Sue Rankin of Monroe; step-daughters, Tammy Heyden, Christine Heyden, Kathleen Dittmer, Taui Gay, and Silquet Ra; chosen brothers, David and Norman Caudle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Sittig; and half-sister, Gale Wesley.
Funeral Services will be held at 5PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Pastor David Schrader officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020