Kenneth Eden 1938—2020
Kenneth L. Eden 81 of Stockton died Thursday March 12, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born September 4, 1938 in Freeport, Il the son of the late Raymond & Esther (Krug) Eden. Kenny married June Westaby on October 8, 1961 in Stockton. After graduating from Stockton High School in 1956 he served in the US Army and Reserves. Kenny farmed all of his life and was a life time member of St John's Lutheran Church in Massbach where he had served on church counsel many times. He also served on the Stockton School Board, The ASCS Board, Farm Credit Board, and Area Vocational Board. He received the Conservation Family of the year award from the JoDaviess SWCD. He enjoyed being a Pioneer Seed Salesman, his toy tractor collection, the Chicago Bears, dancing, listening to Molly B Polka music and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife June of Stockton, Daughter Lori (Todd) Workinger of Freeport, Son's David (Deanna) Eden of Bushnell, IL, Jeffrey (JoAnn) Eden of Stockton and Daniel (Julie Ann) Eden of Pollack Pines, CA, Grandchildren Amanda (Jacob) Williams, Jessica (Ryan) Hahne, Rebekah, Sarah & Hannah Eden, Jamie & Justin Eden, Mary Ann, Christina & John Eden. Great Grandchildren Harper, Greyson & Emerie Williams, Mckenzie & Addison Hahne. Brother Marlin (Sharon) Eden of Stockton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at the Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton Monday 4pm to 7pm. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 Am on Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Massbach with burial in the church's cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences and remembrances can be shared at hermannfunberalhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020