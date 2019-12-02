|
|
Kenneth Eggemeier 1937—2019
Kenneth Wayne Eggemeier, 82, of Kalamazoo, MI, passed away December 2, 2019.
Kenneth is survived by daughters Lynn Marie (John) Wichelt of Kalamazoo, MI and Karen (Scott) Wooten of Loves Park, son Michael (Beth) Eggemeier of Blanchardville, WI, stepsons Michael and Stephan Black of Freeport. Grandchildren Emily Sager, Megan Sager, Matthew Wichelt, Ian Hybarger (Jen), Zack Hybarger, Jake Eggemeier (Kelsey), Joshua Black, and Jessica Ross (Terry Sr). Great Grandchildren Brantley Eggemeier, Terry Ross Jr, and Aaliyah Ross. Brother Raymond Eggemeier. Sisters Norma DeGraff and Charlotte Ditsworth. Numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his loving wife Kathryn Eggemeier, his parents, and nine brothers and sisters.
Kenneth was born June 22, 1937, in Freeport, IL to Edward and Alma (Telke) Eggemeier. He grew up at St Vincent's Orphanage in Freeport, while also attending Aquin Catholic Schools. Although small in size, stories tell of a talented quarterback and basketball player. After high school, he spent four years in US Navy. Also worked for Illinois Central Railroad and retired with 30 years from Kelly Springfield. Kenneth married Kathryn Castle on May 19, 1972, where they raised their blended family in Freeport up until her death, when he then moved to Kalamazoo, MI to be cared for by his daughter.
Kenneth was a non-stop jokester who after retirement was quite content with his crime shows and his love for commercials. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his display of sports signals, his smirky smile and his love for the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
Please join us in celebration of his life. Visitation and Service will be at Walker Mortuary in Freeport on Thur. Dec 5th. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. with burial afterward at Chapel Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019