Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Hills Free Evangelical Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Hills Free Evangelical Church
Kenneth H. Shons


1930 - 2019
Kenneth H. Shons Obituary
Kenneth H. Shons 1930—2019
Kenneth H. Shons, 88, of Wheaton, IL passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at the Dupage Care Center in Wheaton, IL. He was born December 14, 1930 in Stephenson County the son of Robert and Emma (Kortman) Shons. On January 10, 1954 he married Janet Shade in Freeport. Janet passed away September 5, 1996. Ken served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ken was in the banking industry from 1956-2006 and was also the administrator at the Freeport Medical Clinic. He was a member of Park Hills Evangelical Free Church where he was involved in the Awana Cubbies Program and a member of the Pearl City American Legion. Surviving are his daughters Connie Shons of Freeport, IL and Penny (Craig) La Budde of Wheaton, IL; special nieces Bobbie Dykstra and Janis DeWall; nephew Michael Shade; and six great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister and brother-in-law. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Park Hills Free Evangelical Church with Pastor Chris Stukenberg officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Mr. Shons guestbook at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
