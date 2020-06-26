Kenneth Leroy Myers 1925—2020

Kenneth Leroy Myers, born April 1, 1925 in Lanark, Illinois, passed away June 15, 2020 at the young age of 95. Ken, the oldest of six brothers, grew up and labored on farms in northern Illinois, attending country schools, delivering papers, and graduating from Leaf River High School at age 17. He was drafted at age 18 into the Army Air Corps where he trained as a radio man and Morse code operator on DC3 aircraft. With World War II ending in the Pacific, Ken was re-directed to the European theater to assist with Germany reconstruction efforts. Following his service, he attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois earning a degree in business administration. He became a CPA working for Price Water House in Los Angeles, California later working as a private accountant for several companies. Ken loved the great outdoors, skiing at Kratka Ridge as a ski patroller, backpacking in local mountains, horse-back riding, wagon train trips in the Dakotas, cattle round ups, horse-racing, and dog trials in Tennessee. His love of adventure took him to Europe with multiple stops to the United Kingdom to attend National Sheep Dog Trials, a true favorite. As the years passed, Ken continued to travel "enjoying the view" from the golden corn fields of Illinois to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor of Hawaii to the San Gabriel Mountains from his terrace.

Ken leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Marilyn Myers, daughter Patricia Noakes(Bryant) of Palm Desert, step daughter Anne Hartje (Bill) of Winnebago, Illinois, step son Mark Myers (Adrienne) of Poway, Ca. His four step grandchildren, Heather, William, Ashton, & Savannah, and six step great grandchildren, Gabi, Juliana, Lexi, Hudson, Haddie, & Harrison. His brothers Robert, Donald, and Larry Myers. Predeceased by his parents Clifford and Mildred Myers, brothers Max and Keith (Bill), and former wife Eunice Myers.



