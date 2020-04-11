|
Kenneth Musser 1928—2020
Kenneth LaVerne Musser, 91, of Pearl City passed away April 9, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. He was born May 19, 1928 to Edgar (Dick) and Juanita (Thomasson) Musser of Pearl City, IL. Kenneth graduated from Pearl City High School in 1946. He was drafted into the army in January 1951. He served in the Korean War until January 1953 when he was honorably discharged. Kenneth married Donna (Johnson) on October 4, 1953 at where is now Zion Community Church in Pearl City. He was a life-time member of the Pearl City American Legion Post 1014 serving numerous leadership roles, including several terms as treasurer, Post 1014 Commander and the 13th District Commander in 1985-1986. He was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association. He was a member of the board and president for over 3 decades with Loran Mutual Insurance Company. Kenneth was the Loran Township Supervisor of Assessments for many years. He was a long-time member of Zion Community Church in Pearl City. Kenneth farmed in Pearl City his entire life. He continued to be a faithful famer even after moving to town. He loved Farm All tractors, watching wrestling and going for a Sunday drive. He never met a dessert he didn't like! You could always find him reading or playing cards, if he wasn't in the fields. He enjoyed watching his children, grand-children and great grand-children play sports and show at the local fairs. One of Kenneth's greatest honors was attending an Honor Flight in May 2017 with his daughter Barb. His infectious grin will be missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry Musser and son-in-law Edward Curry. He is survived by his wife; son: James (Denise) Musser; daughters: Barbara Curry and Leslie Musser. He is survived by his grandchildren: Joel, Darin (Shannon), Brett (Aubrey), Courtney, Brock (Kim) Musser, Kerstin Curry, Morgan (Keagan) Blasing, and Grant Curry. He is also survived by his great grandchildren: Drake, Brea, Charlotte, Gemma, Shea, Sawyer, Levi Musser and Brixtin Blasing. Private family services will be held. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established. The family would like to give a special thank you to FHN Hospice for their care. Condolences may be shared with Kenneth's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020