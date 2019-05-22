Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Big O's On The Hollow
Freeport, IL
Kenneth W. Groeling


Kenneth W. Groeling Obituary
Kenneth W. Groeling 1970—2019
Ken Groeling, 48, was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved fishing, building demo cars, and spending time with his many friends. He loved sitting outside on the deck of his cabin and his boat on the Pecatonica River. He was dedicated to his family's business, Groeling Salvage.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy (and her dear family), and his parents George & Judith Groeling and Ella & George Montgomery.
His children, Kristiani Countryman (Jacob), Daniel Groeling (Veronica), Brandon Groeling (Sarah), and Joshua Groeling.
He is also missed by his brother, Bill Groeling (Linsay), niece Abby, and nephew Will. Siblings Annette, Linda, and Todd, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and more.
He is preceded in passing by his daughter, Angelia Beth, and his brother, Matthew Groeling.
Ken is beloved by many as a generous man who loved to laugh.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm at Big O's On The Hollow in Freeport, IL on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 22 to May 24, 2019
