Kerry A. Rippy 1956—2020
Kerry A. Rippy, 63, of Freeport, IL, died Monday March 2, 2020 in his home. He was born July 25, 1956 in Freeport, IL, the son of James and Mary Anne (Gerbrick) Rippy. Kerry married Ann Jacobs June 11, 1988 in Freeport. Kerry worked for Elkay in Lanark and Savanna for 26 years, and then owned and operated The Garden Deli with his wife Ann. He grew up in the Forreston area and graduated from Forreston High School and attended Highland Community College. He enjoyed motorcycle trips with his parents and boating on the Mississippi River. flying his gyro copter and ultra-light at the Freeport Airport and Sneek's Airfield and attending the EAA Fly-In in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He was a member of the EAA. Kerry is survived by his wife, Ann Rippy of Freeport; two sisters, Jamie (Bill) Walker of Abingdon, IL and Karen (Tim) Cochran of Sterling; two brothers, Danny (Carol) Rippy of Forreston and Patrick (Sandy) Rippy of Polo; mother-in-law, Susan Jacobs of Freeport; one brother-in-law, Craig Jacobs; step-brother-in-law, Rick (Mary) Pierce both of Freeport; also surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Kerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Brad and Douglas; and father-in-law, Cliff Jacobs. The family would like to thank Jennifer, Mackienzi, Tina, Olivia, and the staff at FHN fourth floor. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday March 5, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Wednesday also at Burke-Tubbs. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Kerry's online guestbook and to share a story.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020