Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Rippy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry A. Rippy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerry A. Rippy Obituary
Kerry A. Rippy 1956—2020
Kerry A. Rippy, 63, of Freeport, IL, died Monday March 2, 2020 in his home. He was born July 25, 1956 in Freeport, IL, the son of James and Mary Anne (Gerbrick) Rippy. Kerry married Ann Jacobs June 11, 1988 in Freeport. Kerry worked for Elkay in Lanark and Savanna for 26 years, and then owned and operated The Garden Deli with his wife Ann. He grew up in the Forreston area and graduated from Forreston High School and attended Highland Community College. He enjoyed motorcycle trips with his parents and boating on the Mississippi River. flying his gyro copter and ultra-light at the Freeport Airport and Sneek's Airfield and attending the EAA Fly-In in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He was a member of the EAA. Kerry is survived by his wife, Ann Rippy of Freeport; two sisters, Jamie (Bill) Walker of Abingdon, IL and Karen (Tim) Cochran of Sterling; two brothers, Danny (Carol) Rippy of Forreston and Patrick (Sandy) Rippy of Polo; mother-in-law, Susan Jacobs of Freeport; one brother-in-law, Craig Jacobs; step-brother-in-law, Rick (Mary) Pierce both of Freeport; also surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Kerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Brad and Douglas; and father-in-law, Cliff Jacobs. The family would like to thank Jennifer, Mackienzi, Tina, Olivia, and the staff at FHN fourth floor. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday March 5, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Wednesday also at Burke-Tubbs. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Kerry's online guestbook and to share a story.

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -