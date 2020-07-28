Kevin A. Brown 1963—2020
Kevin Adair Brown, 57, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 after a brief and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in a military hospital in Millington, Tennessee on May 5, 1963 to the late James E. Brown, and Joan Lee (Dole) Becke, he spent the latter part of his life in Oak Hill, Florida before returning home to his mother and stepfather (David D. Becke) in Davis, Illinois.
After a childhood filled with mischievousness, daredevil stunts (he wore a helmet sometimes), and comedic mimicry and dancing that greatly amused his family, he attended Lena-Winslow High School in Lena, Illinois and then worked for a time with special needs children at St. Francis School in Freeport, Illinois. He later joined the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Army as a Medical Specialist, spending time in Korea and at Ft. Riley, Kansas. After his military experience, Kevin worked in construction for a number of years, and was a former manager at the Oak Hill division of Atlantic Steel.
He was a devoted lover of animals, and was particularly concerned about the welfare of cats. He worked with city officials to establish a "trap-neuter-release" program, and he operated "Kevin's Krippled Kitties" which fostered and cared for countless disabled and abused cats and kittens over the years – taking in and providing sanctuary to the neediest. In the last few weeks before his death, he befriended a baby squirrel that had gravitated to him after the loss of its mother.
He had a particular interest in his family ancestry, and spent hours researching and exploring any information he could concerning Scotland and Ireland and the descendants of Robert Fitzgerald Adair. He loved all things Scottish and Irish – castles, countryside, music and lore.
Kevin is predeceased by grandparents Orville Dole and Grace Dole, formerly of Pearl City. Surviving are his mother, Jo and stepfather, Dave as well as his son, Jason Symons, brother, Michael (Brenda) Brown of Puyallup, Washington, sisters Geanie (Ryan) Brown-Rayburn of Tucson, AZ, and Ann Kathleen Brown, and brother, Patrick (Annika) Brown of Cleveland, Missouri. He is also survived by stepbrother Greg Becke (Freeport, IL), and stepsister Laura Becke (Freeport, IL) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and he would have loved for others to know that he had walked his beautiful niece Elizabeth (Brown) Luhman down the aisle when she married her husband, Jordan.
Kevin will be buried in his kilt, and with his Scottish sabre and dagger at his side at noon on Saturday, August 1, 2020. There will be a private, graveside service (with attendance by close family members only) at Lena Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's name may be made to Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL 32132.
Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
.