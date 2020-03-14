|
|
Kevin Ray Cunningham 1962—2020
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Kevin Ray Cunningham, loving husband and father of two children, passed away after a long battle with multiple illnesses at the age of 57. Kevin was born on April 2, 1962 in Monroe, WI to Ray and Joyce (Richardson) Cunningham. On August 15, 1992, he married Caitlin Michelle Smith. They raised one son and one daughter, Kevin Jr. and Sarah. He was known for his sarcastic wit, his charming smile, and his devotion to his family. He had a passion for golf, gardening, and loved to read historical biographies, impressing many with his detail for American history. Kevin is survived by his father and mother, his wife, his two children, his brother David, his Uncle Wallace and Aunt Jan (Richardson) Lelm, his parents in-law Ronald and Frances (Conor) Tauber and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20th at Parent-Sorenson Mortuary and Crematory at 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA, 94952 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Petaluma Golf and Country Club. Flowers may be sent to Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020