Khensu Ra 1952—2019
Khensu Ra (Kenny Charles Hughes), 66 of Freeport, Illinois departed his earthly life Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home. Khensu was born November 8, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan. The son of VeElla Hughes and Charles Wormley. He leaves to cherish his many memories, his parents, VeElla Hughes and Charles Wormley; son, Heru Ra; three daughters Kathleen (Eric) Dittmar, Silqet Ra, and Taui (Reuben) Gay; Five grandchildren; ten sisters; three brothers; and a close friend John whom he called his brother; special Uncle; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Marshall Hughes; two uncles;two aunts; and brother, Greg Jones. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday April 19, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to view Khensu's full obituary and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019