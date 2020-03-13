|
Kimberly C Hughes 1966—2020
Kimberly Curtis Hughes of Rockford, formerly of Lena, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2020. Born April 8, 1966 to Dennis and Kay (Splinter) Hughes, Kim attended Lena-Winslow schools, graduating in 1985. He married JerryAnne Jacobs on August 7, 1987 and had three children: Natasha, Justin and Sheyania. His lifelong passion was construction and building. After parting ways with JerryAnne, Lorie Eytalis was his companion for the last many years. He is survived by his father Dennis of Freeport; brother Terry (Jodi) Hughes of Freeport; children Natasha (Jeremy) Glick of Forreston, Justin Hughes (Katie Musser) of Rockford, and Sheyania Hughes of Forreston; nieces Montana and Sydney Hughes of Freeport; grandson Zakary Glick of Forreston; and longtime friend Lorie Eytalis of Loves Park. He was preceded in death by his mother Kay and infant brother Patrick. Cremation rights have been observed. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at First Church of the Open Bible in Freeport.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020